Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse package receiving sauna

Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed. Thank you for your continued support and understanding.



Bennington Hills Apartments is located in West Henrietta New York. Our unique apartment homes feature New England Style decor. Design features include 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes, spectacular landscaping, private entrances, fitness center, garage and fireplace options, pet friendly walk area and more. We offer an exceptional combination of relaxation, convenience and value. Enjoy the benefits of a comfortable, contemporary lifestyle. Bennington Hills responds to the needs, requests and personal goals of our residents with a professional management and maintenance team. We are confident that our quality and personal service will appeal to you, and that you will choose to make Bennington Hills your new home. West Henrietta NY Apartments, West Henrietta Apartment Homes, NY Apartments.