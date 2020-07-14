All apartments in Rochester
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:23 AM

Bennington Hills

340 Bennington Hills Ct · (925) 270-1358
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY 14586

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 246 · Avail. now

$1,097

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 133 · Avail. now

$1,097

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 186 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,117

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 334 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,261

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 168 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 178 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bennington Hills.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
package receiving
sauna
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed. Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

Bennington Hills Apartments is located in West Henrietta New York. Our unique apartment homes feature New England Style decor. Design features include 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes, spectacular landscaping, private entrances, fitness center, garage and fireplace options, pet friendly walk area and more. We offer an exceptional combination of relaxation, convenience and value. Enjoy the benefits of a comfortable, contemporary lifestyle. Bennington Hills responds to the needs, requests and personal goals of our residents with a professional management and maintenance team. We are confident that our quality and personal service will appeal to you, and that you will choose to make Bennington Hills your new home. West Henrietta NY Apartments, West Henrietta Apartment Homes, NY Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per person over 18
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: 1 pet-$150; 2 pets-$300
fee: 1 pet-$100; 2 pets-$200
limit: 2
rent: $25/month, per pet
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $200
Parking Details: 1 resident space and 1 guest space included in rent.
Storage Details: Garage $95/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bennington Hills have any available units?
Bennington Hills has 13 units available starting at $1,097 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does Bennington Hills have?
Some of Bennington Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bennington Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Bennington Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bennington Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Bennington Hills is pet friendly.
Does Bennington Hills offer parking?
Yes, Bennington Hills offers parking.
Does Bennington Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bennington Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bennington Hills have a pool?
Yes, Bennington Hills has a pool.
Does Bennington Hills have accessible units?
No, Bennington Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Bennington Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bennington Hills has units with dishwashers.

