Amenities

in unit laundry putting green garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel bathtub cable included carpet oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area dog park elevator fire pit gym parking putting green bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal yoga

There’s luxury, and then there’s 933 the U. We offer one-of-a-kind apartments for rent in Rochester, NY. Our spacious 1 & 2-bedroom apartments are the perfect fit for your on-the-go lifestyle. We provide our Rochester, NY residents with an exceptional amenities package and a central location to enjoy all the area has to offer.