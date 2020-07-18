All apartments in Rochester
85 Park Ave 17

85 Park Avenue · (585) 317-0153
Location

85 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY 14607
Park Avenue

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 17 · Avail. now

$650

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious studio close to downtown - Property Id: 136834

Large studio apartment between the Alexander and Meigs block on Park Ave. Rent includes heat, electric, water and trash pickup. Tenant is responsible for gas for stove. Security deposit $600. Credit and background check fee $20 per person nonrefundable. No dogs, no smoking, on street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/85-park-ave-rochester-ny-unit-17/136834
Property Id 136834

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5956009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Park Ave 17 have any available units?
85 Park Ave 17 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 Park Ave 17 have?
Some of 85 Park Ave 17's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Park Ave 17 currently offering any rent specials?
85 Park Ave 17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Park Ave 17 pet-friendly?
No, 85 Park Ave 17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 85 Park Ave 17 offer parking?
No, 85 Park Ave 17 does not offer parking.
Does 85 Park Ave 17 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Park Ave 17 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Park Ave 17 have a pool?
No, 85 Park Ave 17 does not have a pool.
Does 85 Park Ave 17 have accessible units?
No, 85 Park Ave 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Park Ave 17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Park Ave 17 does not have units with dishwashers.
