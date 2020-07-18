85 Park Ave 17

Amenities
Spacious studio close to downtown - Property Id: 136834
Large studio apartment between the Alexander and Meigs block on Park Ave. Rent includes heat, electric, water and trash pickup. Tenant is responsible for gas for stove. Security deposit $600. Credit and background check fee $20 per person nonrefundable. No dogs, no smoking, on street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/85-park-ave-rochester-ny-unit-17/136834
No Dogs Allowed
