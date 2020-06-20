Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

795 Exchange St Available 08/01/20 Aug ‘20 Avail- 3Bed2Bath LUXURY HOME - Laundry on site

ALL NEW APPLIANCES

No smoking

4 Off-street parking spaces

1/4 acre lot



Energy efficient furnace, hot water tank, Nest thermostat AND new windows = amazing savings on utilities



It is 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to UR campus. Just 1.5 miles to downtown. The home is perfectly situated for commuters to the University of Rochester, Strong Hospital or Downtown. This home is close to the University, and you can get there with little worry about driving and parking.



Located in the PLEX neighborhood, south of downtown and just west of the Genesee River. Corn Hill Landing is nearby and accessible by foot or bike, or a little further and you'll be downtown. Head south (right) to make your way towards the University of Rochester, Genesee Valley Park and the Erie Canal Path which is another pedestrian-only byway.



As noted, cycling and walking are tremendously convenient from this location.



The home is a recently renovated 1890's building, tucked in the PLEX neighborhood. Reclaimed hardwood floors, doors, and salvaged materials integrated throughout the home.



Laundry washer and as well as clothes dryer.



Credit check is required and past rental references.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5770009)