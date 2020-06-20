All apartments in Rochester
795 Exchange St

795 Exchange Street · (585) 431-9792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

795 Exchange Street, Rochester, NY 14608
Plymouth-Exchange

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 795 Exchange St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
795 Exchange St Available 08/01/20 Aug ‘20 Avail- 3Bed2Bath LUXURY HOME - Laundry on site
ALL NEW APPLIANCES
No smoking
4 Off-street parking spaces
1/4 acre lot

Energy efficient furnace, hot water tank, Nest thermostat AND new windows = amazing savings on utilities

It is 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to UR campus. Just 1.5 miles to downtown. The home is perfectly situated for commuters to the University of Rochester, Strong Hospital or Downtown. This home is close to the University, and you can get there with little worry about driving and parking.

Located in the PLEX neighborhood, south of downtown and just west of the Genesee River. Corn Hill Landing is nearby and accessible by foot or bike, or a little further and you'll be downtown. Head south (right) to make your way towards the University of Rochester, Genesee Valley Park and the Erie Canal Path which is another pedestrian-only byway.

As noted, cycling and walking are tremendously convenient from this location.

The home is a recently renovated 1890's building, tucked in the PLEX neighborhood. Reclaimed hardwood floors, doors, and salvaged materials integrated throughout the home.

Laundry washer and as well as clothes dryer.

Credit check is required and past rental references.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 Exchange St have any available units?
795 Exchange St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 795 Exchange St have?
Some of 795 Exchange St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 Exchange St currently offering any rent specials?
795 Exchange St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 Exchange St pet-friendly?
No, 795 Exchange St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 795 Exchange St offer parking?
Yes, 795 Exchange St does offer parking.
Does 795 Exchange St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 795 Exchange St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 Exchange St have a pool?
No, 795 Exchange St does not have a pool.
Does 795 Exchange St have accessible units?
No, 795 Exchange St does not have accessible units.
Does 795 Exchange St have units with dishwashers?
No, 795 Exchange St does not have units with dishwashers.
