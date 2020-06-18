All apartments in Rochester
78 Roycroft Drive - UP.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:13 AM

78 Roycroft Drive - UP

78 Roycroft Drive · (585) 978-4775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78 Roycroft Drive, Rochester, NY 14621
Group 14621

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Torres Turn Key Property Management LLC. FOR RENT:

Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment for Rent.

$20.00 NONREFUNDABLE Background fee is required for everyone over the age of 18 year and older.
Full Security Deposit is required. One-year lease.Torres Turnkey does have a broker's license.

Visit our website today at www.torresturnkey.com and Apply Online! Or you can stop by our Office and Apply in person!!

Please contact us at the Office to make an appointment today!.

Main Office: Text (585)978-4775

Torres Turnkey Property Management LLC.
645 Norton Street
Rochester, NY 14621

We look forward to hearing from you!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 78 Roycroft Drive - UP have any available units?
78 Roycroft Drive - UP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, NY.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 78 Roycroft Drive - UP currently offering any rent specials?
78 Roycroft Drive - UP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Roycroft Drive - UP pet-friendly?
No, 78 Roycroft Drive - UP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 78 Roycroft Drive - UP offer parking?
No, 78 Roycroft Drive - UP does not offer parking.
Does 78 Roycroft Drive - UP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Roycroft Drive - UP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Roycroft Drive - UP have a pool?
No, 78 Roycroft Drive - UP does not have a pool.
Does 78 Roycroft Drive - UP have accessible units?
No, 78 Roycroft Drive - UP does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Roycroft Drive - UP have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Roycroft Drive - UP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Roycroft Drive - UP have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Roycroft Drive - UP does not have units with air conditioning.

