Rochester, NY
49 Stone St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

49 Stone St

49 Stone Street · (248) 506-0477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 Stone Street, Rochester, NY 14604
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1175 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
internet access
new construction
NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999

NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore! Affordable units available offering such amazing updated amenities!

The 21 upscale residential units will boast such amenities such as hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, tile walls and benches in shower, stainless steel appliances, high efficiency furnaces with AC, in-unit washers and dryers, a rooftop deck, and much more! Be sure to check out the dog park on the roof as well!

There are 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available! Set up a showing to have first choice and viewings of the units TODAY!

1 bedrooms from $1,175+
2 bedrooms from $1,700+

Minimum and Maximum Income (annual)
-80% AMI
1-BR: $20,000 - $60,550

Reach out to Sage at sage@maddalone.net and fill out the Pre-Screener form at your convenience! Looking forward to meeting you soon!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230999
Property Id 230999

(RLNE5605144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Stone St have any available units?
49 Stone St has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Stone St have?
Some of 49 Stone St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Stone St currently offering any rent specials?
49 Stone St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Stone St pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Stone St is pet friendly.
Does 49 Stone St offer parking?
No, 49 Stone St does not offer parking.
Does 49 Stone St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Stone St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Stone St have a pool?
No, 49 Stone St does not have a pool.
Does 49 Stone St have accessible units?
No, 49 Stone St does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Stone St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Stone St has units with dishwashers.
