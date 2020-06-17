49 Stone St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park internet access new construction

NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999



NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore! Affordable units available offering such amazing updated amenities!



The 21 upscale residential units will boast such amenities such as hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, tile walls and benches in shower, stainless steel appliances, high efficiency furnaces with AC, in-unit washers and dryers, a rooftop deck, and much more! Be sure to check out the dog park on the roof as well!



There are 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available! Set up a showing to have first choice and viewings of the units TODAY!



1 bedrooms from $1,175+

2 bedrooms from $1,700+



Minimum and Maximum Income (annual)

-80% AMI

1-BR: $20,000 - $60,550



Reach out to Sage at sage@maddalone.net and fill out the Pre-Screener form at your convenience! Looking forward to meeting you soon!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230999

Property Id 230999



(RLNE5605144)