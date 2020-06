Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE NOW! VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE BY REQUEST Almost 2000 sq ft and fully remodeled unit with granite countertops, new kitchens and baths, huge bedrooms and an enormous bonus room. Located right in the heart of the Park/Monroe neighborhood this property comes with a few off street parking spots and on site laundry. Rent includes water, refuse, lawn care and snow removal of driveway