251 Brooks Ave Available 08/01/20 *Completely Renovated 4 bed/2 bath home!* - The home is undergoing a COMPLETE, high end renovation. Be the first to live in this fully furnished home!



*Offered fully furnished for $1800 a month or unfurnished for $1650

*Walking distance to U of R

*Fully fenced backyard

*All common areas and bedrooms will be fully furnished

*Bedrooms will be furnished with full size beds, nightstands, dressers, desks, lamps, and fast charging USB cell phone plugs

*Central air INCLUDED!

*FREE laundry

*Landscaping and snow plowing included



**Pictures are from a previous rehab and are used to illustrate the level of finishes being used**



