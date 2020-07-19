Amenities
251 Brooks Ave Available 08/01/20 *Completely Renovated 4 bed/2 bath home!* - The home is undergoing a COMPLETE, high end renovation. Be the first to live in this fully furnished home!
*Offered fully furnished for $1800 a month or unfurnished for $1650
*Walking distance to U of R
*Fully fenced backyard
*All common areas and bedrooms will be fully furnished
*Bedrooms will be furnished with full size beds, nightstands, dressers, desks, lamps, and fast charging USB cell phone plugs
*Central air INCLUDED!
*FREE laundry
*Landscaping and snow plowing included
**Pictures are from a previous rehab and are used to illustrate the level of finishes being used**
(RLNE5914088)