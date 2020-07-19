All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 251 Brooks Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, NY
/
251 Brooks Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

251 Brooks Ave

251 Brooks Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

251 Brooks Avenue, Rochester, NY 14619
19th Ward

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
251 Brooks Ave Available 08/01/20 *Completely Renovated 4 bed/2 bath home!* - The home is undergoing a COMPLETE, high end renovation. Be the first to live in this fully furnished home!

*Offered fully furnished for $1800 a month or unfurnished for $1650
*Walking distance to U of R
*Fully fenced backyard
*All common areas and bedrooms will be fully furnished
*Bedrooms will be furnished with full size beds, nightstands, dressers, desks, lamps, and fast charging USB cell phone plugs
*Central air INCLUDED!
*FREE laundry
*Landscaping and snow plowing included

**Pictures are from a previous rehab and are used to illustrate the level of finishes being used**

(RLNE5914088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Brooks Ave have any available units?
251 Brooks Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, NY.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 Brooks Ave have?
Some of 251 Brooks Ave's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Brooks Ave currently offering any rent specials?
251 Brooks Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Brooks Ave pet-friendly?
No, 251 Brooks Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 251 Brooks Ave offer parking?
Yes, 251 Brooks Ave offers parking.
Does 251 Brooks Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Brooks Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Brooks Ave have a pool?
No, 251 Brooks Ave does not have a pool.
Does 251 Brooks Ave have accessible units?
No, 251 Brooks Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Brooks Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Brooks Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd
Rochester, NY 14623
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct
Rochester, NY 14612
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr
Rochester, NY 14623
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct
Rochester, NY 14586
933 the U
933 University Ave
Rochester, NY 14607

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with ParkingRochester Dog Friendly Apartments
Rochester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Webster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYIrondequoit, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeRoberts Wesleyan College
SUNY College at Brockport