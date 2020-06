Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice updated 3 bedroom half house for rent!!! Galley kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors. 2 good sized bedrooms. Large 3rd. bedroom on second floor w/full bath!!! Private entrance and private basement with laundry hook-ups. Fresh paint through out!!! $1350 plus utilities. RG&E avg. $150. Great location minutes from U of R, Strong & Highland Hospital and Downtown. Walking distance to South Wedge's bars,restaurants and grocery!!! Non smokers please. Available Now!. Pets Negotiable with extra fee. Virtual Tours Only.