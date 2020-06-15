All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

156 Edgemont Rd.

156 Edgemont Road · (585) 568-7275
Location

156 Edgemont Road, Rochester, NY 14620
Strong

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
156 Edgemont Rd. Available 07/16/20 Walk To The UofR / Strong Hospital! - Check this one out: within walking distance to Strong Hospital, the University of Rochester, and the new College Town area with shopping, restaurants and Barnes and Noble!

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout this 3-bedroom, single-family home. There is an attached one-car garage to keep the snow off of your car in the winter. There is a washer and dryer conveniently located right off of the kitchen. Check out the 3-season porch in the back, as well as the large backyard.

This one won't last long, so call TODAY!

G & M Properties | (585) 568-7275

Monthly Rent starting at $1,650. Please call for details.
-------------------------------------------------
**No Smoking**
**Credit Check / Background Check Required**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2360321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Edgemont Rd. have any available units?
156 Edgemont Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, NY.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 Edgemont Rd. have?
Some of 156 Edgemont Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Edgemont Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
156 Edgemont Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Edgemont Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 Edgemont Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 156 Edgemont Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 156 Edgemont Rd. does offer parking.
Does 156 Edgemont Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 156 Edgemont Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Edgemont Rd. have a pool?
No, 156 Edgemont Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 156 Edgemont Rd. have accessible units?
No, 156 Edgemont Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Edgemont Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 Edgemont Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
