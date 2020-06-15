Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

156 Edgemont Rd. Available 07/16/20 Walk To The UofR / Strong Hospital! - Check this one out: within walking distance to Strong Hospital, the University of Rochester, and the new College Town area with shopping, restaurants and Barnes and Noble!



Beautiful hardwood floors throughout this 3-bedroom, single-family home. There is an attached one-car garage to keep the snow off of your car in the winter. There is a washer and dryer conveniently located right off of the kitchen. Check out the 3-season porch in the back, as well as the large backyard.



This one won't last long, so call TODAY!



G & M Properties | (585) 568-7275



Monthly Rent starting at $1,650. Please call for details.

**No Smoking**

**Credit Check / Background Check Required**



No Cats Allowed



