Apartment List
/
NY
/
riverhead
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:57 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Riverhead, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riverhead apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Baiting Hollow
20 Pirate Street
20 Pirate Street, Baiting Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
North Fork's Hidden Gem. The Perfect Retreat. Escape to this charming Ranch located between wineries, golf and local markets. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch with Kitchen, Dining Area and Living Room. Washer, Dryer Included.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Aquebogue
55 Beach Rd
55 Beach Road, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1042 sqft
Year Round Rental $3000 a month. Three bedrooms, two baths,all amenities .Light and airy house with open floor plan,living room with fireplace private back yard. Quiet community. Kick back and relax. NO PETS NO SMOKING.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Aquebogue
17 Leafy Way
17 Leafy Way, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Leafy Way in Aquebogue. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Riverhead

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
46 Front St
46 Front Street, Jamesport, NY
1 Bedroom
$6,000
Country Inn- Cottages! The Orient And East Marion Cottages are spacious and airy with lots of natural light shining through every window, our Orient & East Marion unit feels like your own vacation home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
10 4th Street
10 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2200 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Impeccable Home on the water. In-ground pool, hot tub. Master Suite- Three bedrooms, two full baths in all. Kayak on private lake walk to sandy bay beach, playground, and close to town. Home affords lots of privacy.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
60 Point St
60 Point Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1010 sqft
Move right into this fully furnished, three bedroom, two bath country charmer with views of Peconic Bay at the end of the road. Light and airy, living room, dining room, galley kitchen outside deck, private yard and of course, outside shower.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY
47 Bayside Avenue, Jamesport, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
1700 sqft
Beach Front Beauty! Ideal Summer Rental- sugar sand beach on Peconic Bay at your front door in private bay front community.
Results within 10 miles of Riverhead

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
17 Ludlow Lane
17 Ludlow Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
5585 sqft
Picture perfect views of Shinnecock Bay & the Ponquogue Bridge. Enjoy waterfront living with your own private beach. Recently finished new construction with 4 Bedrooms in main section of house with guest quarters above garage with separate entrance.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Remsenburg - Speonk
13 Sandys Lane
13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
27 Kyle Road
27 Kyle Road, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Charming Cottage by the Sea is Minutes from Town & Ponquoque Bridge which leads to Bay, Ocean & Charter Boats. Suitable for 6 Guests.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
11 Bridle Path
11 Bridle Path, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2244 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Need to extend the summer? Enjoy the month of September in this sun filled and spacious 4B open concept home nestled in a quiet WHB neighborhood close to town, shops, restaurants, beaches and train. Privately landscaped .

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
561 Dune Road
561 Dune Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Brand New Construction On Dune Road In Westhampton ..Ocean Front! This Is 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths With Open Living Spaces...Views Galore...Multiple Decks! Just Bring Your Suit And Relax.. Beyond Mint Condition ....

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
8 Old North Hwy
8 Old North Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
What a Spot! Overlooking the Fabulous Peconic with Views Galore...a Renovated Honeymoon Cottage in Great Condition...Open Lay out..Great Deck and Easy Beasy...Enjoy the Fall Foliage ..Gas Heat Central Air.....

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
23 Dune Road
23 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
3000 sqft
A Great House and a Great Spot! A Big Ocean Front Beach House with Hot Tub and Pool Too...8 Bedrooms with Great Separation and Open Layout with Great Comfort for a Lot of People! Perfect for Family Wedding Guests etc etc...

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Wading River
8 Maple Road
8 Maple Road, Wading River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pride of Ownership shows throughout this well maintained Home located in N. Wading River.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
20 Bay Road
20 Bay Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
1500 sqft
Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath beach house completely renovated and offers unbelievable sunset views. Gourmet kitchen, living room with fireplace & separate den. Great outdoor entertaining area for dining or just lounging plus 2 outdoor showers.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
7 Quantuck Bay Road
7 Quantuck Bay Road, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$21,000
1770 sqft
Privately sited 3 bedroom/2 bath contemporary is available for the first time. Heated, In-ground pool with spacious deck for summer entertaining. Central air, outdoor shower and garage for all your beach gear.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
355 Dune Rd
355 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
Classic and private, Ocean Front Beach House. Meticulously updated in 2019. Chef's kitchen and 3 updated full baths. Ensuite MBR with huge closets and ocean view. Three additional family sized Bedrooms with ample closet space.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
7 Linda Ln
7 Linda Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1682 sqft
Your Hamptons vacation awaits! Book now for Aug-Labor Day! Spectacular in-ground 16'x32' Gunite pool in fully fenced-in private backyard. Landscaped property is over 1/4 acre.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Quogue
3 Blueberry Lane
3 Blueberry Lane, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$65,000
2400 sqft
The classic 80's contemporary updated to the max. Freshly gutted and rebuilt to the highest standards this Quogue Village home was built by one of the areas finest builders for himself.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
6 Trynz Ln
6 Trynz Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$21,000
2150 sqft
Gorgeous summer getaway, this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Hampton's house is the place to be! This home features space for 9, eclectic mid-century modern furnishings, and a spacious backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
726 Ent Ave
726 Ent Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Private,Beautifully furnished 3 BR,2 newly tiled Full Bath Home w/Modern white kitchen,Living Room w/Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, Wood Burning FP and Dining Area. Screened Sun Room overlooking hydrangea garden.
City Guide for Riverhead, NY

Riverhead, NY, home of the Dinosaur Walk Museum of Riverhead, fun all the way.

Riverhead is a town in Suffolk County, New York, and part of the Nassau-Suffolk metropolitan area. More than 33,700 people have made their home in this town, and it is the county seat of Suffolk County. Riverhead derives its name from the Peconic River, a fresh water from its source that turns into an estuary in the center of Riverhead. For the avoidance of confusion, the Town of Riverhead is distinct from the Hamlet of Riverhead, which is a small community within the town. The town of Riverhead was carved out of the town of Southold in 1792, and was originally named River Head before the two words were joined to create Riverhead. Are you searching for an apartment to rent in Riverhead, NY? Maybe, you are looking for serviced apartments, house rentals, an apartment complex or other types of housing for rent. Look no further, because Riverhead is calling your name. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Riverhead, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riverhead apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CT
East Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTFarmingville, NYNorthport, NYWallingford Center, CTWest Babylon, NYCutchogue, NYWestport, CT
Essex Village, CTEast Quogue, NYSt. James, NYGuilford Center, CTPort Jefferson, NYMiller Place, NYMadison Center, CTSmithtown, NYBranford Center, CTWest Islip, NYIslandia, NYGreenport, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Wesleyan University