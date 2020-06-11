Rent Calculator
Home
/
Riverhead, NY
/
70 J T Boulevard
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
70 J T Boulevard
70 J T Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
70 J T Blvd, Riverhead, NY 11901
Riverhead
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 70 J T Boulevard have any available units?
70 J T Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverhead, NY
.
Is 70 J T Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
70 J T Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 J T Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 70 J T Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riverhead
.
Does 70 J T Boulevard offer parking?
No, 70 J T Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 70 J T Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 J T Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 J T Boulevard have a pool?
No, 70 J T Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 70 J T Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 70 J T Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 70 J T Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 J T Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 J T Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 J T Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
