All apartments in Riverhead
Find more places like 70 J T Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverhead, NY
/
70 J T Boulevard
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

70 J T Boulevard

70 J T Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverhead
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

70 J T Blvd, Riverhead, NY 11901
Riverhead

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 J T Boulevard have any available units?
70 J T Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverhead, NY.
Is 70 J T Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
70 J T Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 J T Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 70 J T Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverhead.
Does 70 J T Boulevard offer parking?
No, 70 J T Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 70 J T Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 J T Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 J T Boulevard have a pool?
No, 70 J T Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 70 J T Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 70 J T Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 70 J T Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 J T Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 J T Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 J T Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Riverhead 2 BedroomsRiverhead Apartments with Balcony
Riverhead Apartments with ParkingRiverhead Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Riverhead Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CT
East Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTFarmingville, NYNorthport, NYWallingford Center, CTWest Babylon, NYCutchogue, NYWestport, CT
Essex Village, CTEast Quogue, NYSt. James, NYGuilford Center, CTPort Jefferson, NYMiller Place, NYMadison Center, CTSmithtown, NYBranford Center, CTWest Islip, NYIslandia, NYGreenport, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Wesleyan University