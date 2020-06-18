All apartments in Ridge
Find more places like 139 Raynor Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ridge, NY
/
139 Raynor Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

139 Raynor Road

139 Raynor Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

139 Raynor Road, Ridge, NY 11961
Ridge

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Mint 1 Bedroom All Inc ELC,OIL,AC,WATER,SEWER,CABLE Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA L I Inc, contact Charles DiSanto at 631-706-3188 or lifetimeii@aol.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Raynor Road have any available units?
139 Raynor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ridge, NY.
Is 139 Raynor Road currently offering any rent specials?
139 Raynor Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Raynor Road pet-friendly?
No, 139 Raynor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridge.
Does 139 Raynor Road offer parking?
No, 139 Raynor Road does not offer parking.
Does 139 Raynor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Raynor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Raynor Road have a pool?
No, 139 Raynor Road does not have a pool.
Does 139 Raynor Road have accessible units?
No, 139 Raynor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Raynor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Raynor Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Raynor Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 139 Raynor Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT
Central Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTYaphank, NYRocky Point, NYShirley, NYMiller Place, NYMastic Beach, NYFarmingville, NY
Selden, NYBellport, NYPort Jefferson, NYRiverhead, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYWesthampton, NYRonkonkoma, NYNesconset, NYSt. James, NYEast Quogue, NYIslandia, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeWesleyan University
Yale University