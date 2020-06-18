Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
139 Raynor Road
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
139 Raynor Road, Ridge, NY 11961
Ridge
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Mint 1 Bedroom All Inc ELC,OIL,AC,WATER,SEWER,CABLE Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA L I Inc, contact Charles DiSanto at 631-706-3188 or lifetimeii@aol.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 139 Raynor Road have any available units?
139 Raynor Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Ridge, NY
.
Is 139 Raynor Road currently offering any rent specials?
139 Raynor Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Raynor Road pet-friendly?
No, 139 Raynor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ridge
.
Does 139 Raynor Road offer parking?
No, 139 Raynor Road does not offer parking.
Does 139 Raynor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Raynor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Raynor Road have a pool?
No, 139 Raynor Road does not have a pool.
Does 139 Raynor Road have accessible units?
No, 139 Raynor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Raynor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Raynor Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Raynor Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 139 Raynor Road has units with air conditioning.
