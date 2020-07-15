/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:27 PM
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rhinebeck, NY
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4 SEYMOUR DR
4 Seymour Drive, Rhinebeck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
A large 2 bedroom suite with large rooms and a office space. Very nice grounds and heated above ground pool with a grill just for the tenants. Owner have a separate deck. parking for 2 cars. Restricted to 3 occupants.
Results within 1 mile of Rhinebeck
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
73 SANDALWOOD LN
73 Sandalwood Lane, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1495 sqft
Enjoy carefree living at The Gardens of Rhinebeck. Approximately 1 mile from the village center, this tastefully appointe 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath unit has hardwood floors throughout the downstairs with working fireplace.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
417 GARDENIA DRIVE
417 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1415 sqft
Come home to easy living at The Gardens in Rhinebeck. The Chestnut Model is exquisite! 1400 sq ft of space to enjoy & offers 2 BRs & 2 Bths in a ground floor, end unit.
Results within 5 miles of Rhinebeck
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
191 Clay Rd
191 Clay Road, Port Ewen, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Charming Home - Property Id: 245395 Just five minutes south of Kingston and 15 minutes north of Poughkeepsie you'll find this charming home perfect for a couple or family.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
219 E Union Street
219 East Union Street, Kingston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Welcome to historic Ponckhockie, the new hipster destination on the Rondout waterfront. This 1850 home constructed of brick and bluestone features the original wide plank flooring on both the second and third floors.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10 WHEELER ROAD
10 Wheeler Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
Great location in Rhinebeck NY, 2 miles south of the village, and just minutes from the train station make this a great commuter location.
Results within 10 miles of Rhinebeck
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
7 Units Available
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park Village
16 PARKER AVE
16 Parker Avenue, Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
OWNER PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER,LAWN & LEAF CLEANUP,FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT AND LIGHTING, NICE BACKYARD, OFF STREET PARKING. TENANT NEEDS TO HAVE CREDIT SCORE AVAILABLE AND FILL OUT APPLICATION.No Smoking possibly a small dog or cat wit owners approval.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3530 ROUTE 9G UNIT 1
3530 State Highway 9g, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
5192 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment conveniently located just up the road from Bard College and a short ride to Germantown, Hudson, Red Hook and Tivoli.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
75 S CROSS RD
75 South Cross Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
910 sqft
Peaceful, picturesque, economical. That's describes this apartment at 75 South Cross Road in Staatsburg. This is the upstairs apartment in a two apartment building.
