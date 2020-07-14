All apartments in Rensselaer
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

Oak Hill

6601 Oak Hill Cir · (518) 255-8038
Location

6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY 12144

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6209 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,147

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 6201 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5613 · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 4213 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 4211 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

See 18+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2501 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
Please note that pricing shown is only base pricing, which does not include utilities., please call for more details. Oak Hill Apartments and Townhomes offer the maintenance-free living environment and amenities that you want in your new home. Enjoy these spacious apartments with attached garages and storage in select units, spacious outdoor area of deck or patio, and a full washer and dryer in each apartment.Shared spaces feature landscaped grounds, a Clubhouse, water garden, in-ground pool, patio, grilling area, a family play area, and a 24/7 fitness center. Superbly located in the respected East Greenbush school district, Oak Hill Apartments and Townhomes offers easy commuting to Albany, Saratoga, Troy, and Schenectady; just 4 miles from downtown Albany, NY and minutes from RPI Tech Park, shopping, major highways, rail and bus lines, and nearby universities, sports stadiums, and medical centers.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 per person
Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required. All units include water sewer trash, basic cable, internet washer , dryer , fitness center , seasonal swimming pool and overall maintenance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $575/Pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/Pet
restrictions: Weight Restriction of 50lbs on upper floors
Cats
fee: $375/ Pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/Pet
Parking Details: Open Parking Lot;Garages available for $115/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Hill have any available units?
Oak Hill has 24 units available starting at $1,147 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oak Hill have?
Some of Oak Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Hill is pet friendly.
Does Oak Hill offer parking?
Yes, Oak Hill offers parking.
Does Oak Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oak Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Hill have a pool?
Yes, Oak Hill has a pool.
Does Oak Hill have accessible units?
Yes, Oak Hill has accessible units.
Does Oak Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does Oak Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oak Hill has units with air conditioning.
