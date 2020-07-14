Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub cable included carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access online portal playground

Please note that pricing shown is only base pricing, which does not include utilities., please call for more details. Oak Hill Apartments and Townhomes offer the maintenance-free living environment and amenities that you want in your new home. Enjoy these spacious apartments with attached garages and storage in select units, spacious outdoor area of deck or patio, and a full washer and dryer in each apartment.Shared spaces feature landscaped grounds, a Clubhouse, water garden, in-ground pool, patio, grilling area, a family play area, and a 24/7 fitness center. Superbly located in the respected East Greenbush school district, Oak Hill Apartments and Townhomes offers easy commuting to Albany, Saratoga, Troy, and Schenectady; just 4 miles from downtown Albany, NY and minutes from RPI Tech Park, shopping, major highways, rail and bus lines, and nearby universities, sports stadiums, and medical centers.