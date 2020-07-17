36 2nd Ave 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom one bath in Rensselaer!!



Check out this very spacious top floor three bedroom one bath in downtown Rensselaer. This apartment boasts a very spacious eat in kitchen, generous sized family room, three good sized bedrooms. Washer and dryer hookups in kitchen, also small backyard to enjoy. There is some extra storage space as well. Very close to 787 and I 90. This apartment is pet friendly and owner takes care of water, sewer, trash, lawn and snow care. Tenant takes care of heat and electric. Please call

Or text AJ at 518-944-3846. Thank you!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310224

