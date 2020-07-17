All apartments in Rensselaer
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

36 2nd Ave 2

36 Second Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

36 Second Avenue, Rensselaer, NY 12144

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
extra storage
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 2 Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom one bath in Rensselaer!! - Property Id: 310224

Check out this very spacious top floor three bedroom one bath in downtown Rensselaer. This apartment boasts a very spacious eat in kitchen, generous sized family room, three good sized bedrooms. Washer and dryer hookups in kitchen, also small backyard to enjoy. There is some extra storage space as well. Very close to 787 and I 90. This apartment is pet friendly and owner takes care of water, sewer, trash, lawn and snow care. Tenant takes care of heat and electric. Please call
Or text AJ at 518-944-3846. Thank you!!!
Property Id 310224

(RLNE5894757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

