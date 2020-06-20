22 HIGH ST

Amenities

Spacious 1-bedroom apartment in recently upgraded one level building located in private wooded area. Nicely finished with laminate floors & fresh paint. Open Kitchen includes Gas Range and Refrigerator. Solid surface countertops and breakfast bar. Large bath with walk-in shower. Stacked washer and dryer included. Separate meters. Plenty of parking. Rental application must be accompanied by credit report pulled within the past 30 days.