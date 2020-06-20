All apartments in Rensselaer
22 HIGH ST
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

22 HIGH ST

22 High Street · No Longer Available
Location

22 High Street, Rensselaer, NY 12144

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 1-bedroom apartment in recently upgraded one level building located in private wooded area. Nicely finished with laminate floors & fresh paint. Open Kitchen includes Gas Range and Refrigerator. Solid surface countertops and breakfast bar. Large bath with walk-in shower. Stacked washer and dryer included. Separate meters. Plenty of parking. Rental application must be accompanied by credit report pulled within the past 30 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 HIGH ST have any available units?
22 HIGH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rensselaer, NY.
What amenities does 22 HIGH ST have?
Some of 22 HIGH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 HIGH ST currently offering any rent specials?
22 HIGH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 HIGH ST pet-friendly?
No, 22 HIGH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rensselaer.
Does 22 HIGH ST offer parking?
Yes, 22 HIGH ST does offer parking.
Does 22 HIGH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 HIGH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 HIGH ST have a pool?
No, 22 HIGH ST does not have a pool.
Does 22 HIGH ST have accessible units?
No, 22 HIGH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 22 HIGH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 HIGH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 HIGH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 HIGH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
