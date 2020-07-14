All apartments in Rensselaer County
Rensselaer County, NY
Highland Creek
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:00 AM

Highland Creek

2 Newbury Drive · (518) 802-3021
Location

2 Newbury Drive, Rensselaer County, NY 12180

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cable included
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
Spectrum Cable TV (125+ channels) Included. Quietly tucked away in the rolling hills of Brunswick and located in the Brittonkill School District (Tamarac Elementary), residents at Highland Creek will enjoy affordably priced master planned living near big city conveniences. Discover spacious condominium living with flexible floor plans, enhanced standard features and beautiful exteriors. Each plan includes a one car garage, direct access from the garage and exterior covered entry. Why rent an apartment when you can rent an over sized condo for the same price? Find out more today by scheduling your appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
restrictions: Pets may not weigh over 50 pounds when fully grown. This prohibition includes but is not limited to mammals, reptiles, birds, fish, rodents, insects, and the following breeds of dog: Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman Pincer, Pit Bull, St. Bernard and Boxer. Animals must be at least 6 months old upon their arrival onto the property. Animals not house broken are not allowed at any age. All animals must be current in their vaccinations and licensed through the municipality.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highland Creek have any available units?
Highland Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rensselaer County, NY.
What amenities does Highland Creek have?
Some of Highland Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Creek is pet friendly.
Does Highland Creek offer parking?
Yes, Highland Creek offers parking.
Does Highland Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highland Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Creek have a pool?
No, Highland Creek does not have a pool.
Does Highland Creek have accessible units?
No, Highland Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Highland Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, Highland Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Highland Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Highland Creek has units with air conditioning.
