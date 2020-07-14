Highland Creek

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
restrictions: Pets may not weigh over 50 pounds when fully grown. This prohibition includes
but is not limited to mammals, reptiles, birds, fish, rodents, insects, and the following breeds of dog: Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman Pincer, Pit Bull, St. Bernard and Boxer. Animals must be at least 6 months old upon their arrival onto the property. Animals not house broken are not allowed at any age. All animals must be current in their vaccinations and licensed through the municipality.