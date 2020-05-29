All apartments in Quogue
Find more places like 94 Quogue St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Quogue, NY
/
94 Quogue St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

94 Quogue St

94 Quogue Street · (631) 288-6996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

94 Quogue Street, Quogue, NY 11959
Quogue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Available May 9 to June 8 & Summer. Premier Quogue Estate Gorgeous updated Mansion south of highway, 7 acres of stunning Estate grounds, 70' x 25' heated semi-Olympic gunite pool, 10 person spa, cabana, all weather tennis. 13,000 s.f., 12 bedroom, 10.5 bath home, FLR & FDR, 9 fireplaces, butler's pantry, "Clive Christian" kitchen, children's & maid's wing, billiard room & playroom, "Summer Kitchen" & "Summer Master", multi-zone CAC, sound system & wifi. Gated for total privacy yet minutes to beach. Nothing compares in Quogue!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Quogue St have any available units?
94 Quogue St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quogue, NY.
What amenities does 94 Quogue St have?
Some of 94 Quogue St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Quogue St currently offering any rent specials?
94 Quogue St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Quogue St pet-friendly?
No, 94 Quogue St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quogue.
Does 94 Quogue St offer parking?
No, 94 Quogue St does not offer parking.
Does 94 Quogue St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94 Quogue St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Quogue St have a pool?
Yes, 94 Quogue St has a pool.
Does 94 Quogue St have accessible units?
No, 94 Quogue St does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Quogue St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 Quogue St has units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Quogue St have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Quogue St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 94 Quogue St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT
Central Islip, NYNaugatuck, CTGroton, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYRonkonkoma, NYEast Quogue, NYHampton Bays, NYWesthampton, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYRiverhead, NYCutchogue, NY
Mastic Beach, NYSouthold, NYShirley, NYYaphank, NYGreenport West, NYRocky Point, NYGreenport, NYBellport, NYMiller Place, NYFarmingville, NYSelden, NYGuilford Center, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
United States Coast Guard AcademyWesleyan University
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity