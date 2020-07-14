Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Escape the city and enter serenity with your new home in Wavecrest Gardens. As prime Rockaway real estate, indulge in luxurious oceanfront apartments with easy access to Rockaway Beach. Wavecrest Gardens are home to elite Rockaway Beach apartments, which encompasses built-in amenities and renovated units with immense closet space and modern finishes. Enjoy gated, secure, and clean buildings surrounded by beautifully landscaped greenery. The community is conveniently located near shopping centers and is only a short walk from the A train.