All apartments in Queens
Find more places like Wavecrest Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
Wavecrest Gardens
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

Wavecrest Gardens

20-10 Seagirt Blvd · (831) 274-7262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Far Rockaway
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY 11691
Far Rockaway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 02B · Avail. now

$1,352

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 06B · Avail. now

$1,368

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 0CC · Avail. now

$1,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 01F · Avail. now

$1,599

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 05D · Avail. now

$1,603

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05A · Avail. now

$1,924

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 03A · Avail. now

$1,999

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 06A · Avail. now

$2,299

2 Bed · 1 Bath

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wavecrest Gardens.

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Escape the city and enter serenity with your new home in Wavecrest Gardens. As prime Rockaway real estate, indulge in luxurious oceanfront apartments with easy access to Rockaway Beach. Wavecrest Gardens are home to elite Rockaway Beach apartments, which encompasses built-in amenities and renovated units with immense closet space and modern finishes. Enjoy gated, secure, and clean buildings surrounded by beautifully landscaped greenery. The community is conveniently located near shopping centers and is only a short walk from the A train.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 or 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking garage: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wavecrest Gardens have any available units?
Wavecrest Gardens has 10 units available starting at $1,352 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Wavecrest Gardens have?
Some of Wavecrest Gardens's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wavecrest Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Wavecrest Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wavecrest Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Wavecrest Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does Wavecrest Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Wavecrest Gardens offers parking.
Does Wavecrest Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wavecrest Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wavecrest Gardens have a pool?
No, Wavecrest Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Wavecrest Gardens have accessible units?
No, Wavecrest Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Wavecrest Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wavecrest Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Wavecrest Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Wavecrest Gardens has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Wavecrest Gardens?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity