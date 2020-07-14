Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table

The Maximilian is a modern luxury rental residence that pays homage to the rich history of its Long Island City surroundings. Here, understated elegance meets warm industrial style in a location that radiates sophistication, quality and character. Sculpted in brick and glass, The Maximilian has a boutique LIC vibe that challenges the concept of the cookie cutter high rise. The Maximilian is a pet friendly residence centrally located between the picturesque waterfront and the bustling hub of Vernon Boulevard. The surrounding neighborhood is close to Manhattan, Greenpoint, Williamsburg and Astoria, and is easily and quickly accessible by public transportation, bicycle and car.