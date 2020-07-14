All apartments in Queens
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

The Maximilian

Open Now until 6pm
5-11 47th Ave · (718) 557-9829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5-11 47th Ave, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 4B · Avail. Sep 8

$2,526

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 9B · Avail. now

$2,765

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 6D · Avail. Jul 28

$3,025

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 7E · Avail. now

$3,429

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 9E · Avail. Jul 18

$3,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Maximilian.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
The Maximilian is a modern luxury rental residence that pays homage to the rich history of its Long Island City surroundings. Here, understated elegance meets warm industrial style in a location that radiates sophistication, quality and character. Sculpted in brick and glass, The Maximilian has a boutique LIC vibe that challenges the concept of the cookie cutter high rise. The Maximilian is a pet friendly residence centrally located between the picturesque waterfront and the bustling hub of Vernon Boulevard. The surrounding neighborhood is close to Manhattan, Greenpoint, Williamsburg and Astoria, and is easily and quickly accessible by public transportation, bicycle and car.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100/leaseholder, $35/occupant
Deposit: $1000 security
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: Non aggressive, cannot exceed 50 lb

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Maximilian have any available units?
The Maximilian has 5 units available starting at $2,526 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Maximilian have?
Some of The Maximilian's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Maximilian currently offering any rent specials?
The Maximilian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Maximilian pet-friendly?
Yes, The Maximilian is pet friendly.
Does The Maximilian offer parking?
No, The Maximilian does not offer parking.
Does The Maximilian have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Maximilian offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Maximilian have a pool?
No, The Maximilian does not have a pool.
Does The Maximilian have accessible units?
Yes, The Maximilian has accessible units.
Does The Maximilian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Maximilian has units with dishwashers.
Does The Maximilian have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Maximilian has units with air conditioning.
