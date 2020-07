Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage Property Amenities dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym on-site laundry 24hr concierge bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse courtyard doorman guest parking internet access lobby new construction online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens. The Alexander offers a full-service lifestyle with a 24-hour concierge, on-site parking and an array of amenities to ensure life here is lived well. Beyond your expectations, The Alexander provides rare and tremendous value. At the Alexander, home extends beyond your residence. A game room with a pool table, big screen TV and video game nook are among the wonderfully surprising amenities that nurture camaraderie and community.