Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator air conditioning patio / balcony carpet Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access lobby 24hr laundry package receiving

When it comes to affordable New York apartment living there is nothing more important than service. At Queenswood Apartments, we believe that it is our service that sets us apart from the ordinary apartment community. Whether it is our on-site maintenance staff or the attended lobby, everything we do is designed to provide our residents with the finest apartment living possible.