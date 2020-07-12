All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Kew Arms

82-46 Lefferts Boulevard · (646) 791-2867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

82-46 Lefferts Boulevard, Queens, NY 11415
Kew Gardens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kew Arms.

Amenities

hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
elevator
online portal
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr maintenance
online portal
STUDIOS, 1 & 2 BEDROOMS

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per application
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Kew Arms have any available units?
Kew Arms doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does Kew Arms have?
Some of Kew Arms's amenities include hardwood floors, 24hr maintenance, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kew Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Kew Arms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kew Arms pet-friendly?
No, Kew Arms is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does Kew Arms offer parking?
No, Kew Arms does not offer parking.
Does Kew Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kew Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kew Arms have a pool?
No, Kew Arms does not have a pool.
Does Kew Arms have accessible units?
No, Kew Arms does not have accessible units.
Does Kew Arms have units with dishwashers?
No, Kew Arms does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Kew Arms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kew Arms has units with air conditioning.

