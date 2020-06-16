Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman elevator gym green community parking pool bike storage garage internet access media room valet service

THE APARTMENT:The ultra-luxury, well-lit ALCOVE STUDIO, high-floor residence features floor to ceiling windows which allow for plenty of natural sunlight.The residence is equipped with a modern kitchen featuring high-end Kitchen Aid and Bosch Energy Star stainless steel appliances including five-burner gas oven and in-residence Washer and Dryer. Furthermore, the apartment boasts European white oak flooring, quartz counter-tops, woodgrain cabinetry with custom hardware.Plenty of closet space, including a Walk-in-Closet.THE BUILDING:The luxury high-rise only features 270 units which makes for a quiet, enjoyable living. The boutique building is also Feng-Shui and LEED Silver certified and is close to a number of subway lines. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac the state of the art building is classy and warm but what is more impressive is the tons of amenities it offers to its residents. Some of the most notable are the outdoor pool, outdoor movie theater & lawn, fitness center & movement studio, hammock park, resident lounges, business bar, childrens playroom, Sky Rooftop Lounge & Terrace and more, in addition to a 24/7 doorman and concierge services.On-site parking available with electric charging stations.Bike storage & individual resident storage available.In order to view this and all other comparable units in Long Island City call or email Vlad. By appointment only. 603-986-2486 Vlad@LuxuryApartmentsLIC.com LALIC6282