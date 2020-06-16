All apartments in Queens
Find more places like Forge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
Forge
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:15 AM

Forge

4428 Purves St · (603) 986-2486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Long Island City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4428 Purves St, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
green community
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
valet service
THE APARTMENT:The ultra-luxury, well-lit ALCOVE STUDIO, high-floor residence features floor to ceiling windows which allow for plenty of natural sunlight.The residence is equipped with a modern kitchen featuring high-end Kitchen Aid and Bosch Energy Star stainless steel appliances including five-burner gas oven and in-residence Washer and Dryer. Furthermore, the apartment boasts European white oak flooring, quartz counter-tops, woodgrain cabinetry with custom hardware.Plenty of closet space, including a Walk-in-Closet.THE BUILDING:The luxury high-rise only features 270 units which makes for a quiet, enjoyable living. The boutique building is also Feng-Shui and LEED Silver certified and is close to a number of subway lines. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac the state of the art building is classy and warm but what is more impressive is the tons of amenities it offers to its residents. Some of the most notable are the outdoor pool, outdoor movie theater & lawn, fitness center & movement studio, hammock park, resident lounges, business bar, childrens playroom, Sky Rooftop Lounge & Terrace and more, in addition to a 24/7 doorman and concierge services.On-site parking available with electric charging stations.Bike storage & individual resident storage available.In order to view this and all other comparable units in Long Island City call or email Vlad. By appointment only. 603-986-2486 Vlad@LuxuryApartmentsLIC.com LALIC6282

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forge have any available units?
Forge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does Forge have?
Some of Forge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forge currently offering any rent specials?
Forge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forge pet-friendly?
No, Forge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does Forge offer parking?
Yes, Forge does offer parking.
Does Forge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Forge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Forge have a pool?
Yes, Forge has a pool.
Does Forge have accessible units?
No, Forge does not have accessible units.
Does Forge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forge has units with dishwashers.
Does Forge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Forge has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Forge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity