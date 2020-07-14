Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Queens
Find more places like
Common Putnam.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
Common Putnam
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM
Check Availability
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
·
(347) 379-7591
View 3D Tour
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Ridgewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
60-47 68th Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood
Price and availability
VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit S2.5 · Avail. Aug 28
$1,440
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit S3.1 · Avail. now
$1,459
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit S3.4 · Avail. now
$1,459
1 Bed · 1 Bath
See 5+ more
See all Floor Plans
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Common Putnam.
Amenities
nest technology
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
nest technology
Your own private bedroom in a friendly home. Expect fully furnished, all inclusive spaces at Common.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12+ months
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Gas, Internet, Water
Application Fee:
$300 application fee, goes towards your rent
Deposit:
1 months rent
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
deposit:
$500
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Common Putnam have any available units?
Common Putnam has 8 units available starting at $1,440 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Common Putnam have?
Some of Common Putnam's amenities include nest technology, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Common Putnam currently offering any rent specials?
Common Putnam is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Common Putnam pet-friendly?
Yes, Common Putnam is pet friendly.
Does Common Putnam offer parking?
No, Common Putnam does not offer parking.
Does Common Putnam have units with washers and dryers?
No, Common Putnam does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Common Putnam have a pool?
No, Common Putnam does not have a pool.
Does Common Putnam have accessible units?
No, Common Putnam does not have accessible units.
Does Common Putnam have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Common Putnam has units with dishwashers.
Does Common Putnam have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Common Putnam has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Similar Pages
Queens 1 Bedrooms
Queens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Parking
Queens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Yonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Long Island City
Corona
Far Rockaway
Ridgewood
Rego Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU Brooklyn
New Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice