Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Common Putnam

60-47 68th Avenue · (347) 379-7591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60-47 68th Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit S2.5 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,440

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit S3.1 · Avail. now

$1,459

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit S3.4 · Avail. now

$1,459

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Common Putnam.

Amenities

nest technology
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
nest technology
Your own private bedroom in a friendly home. Expect fully furnished, all inclusive spaces at Common.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Internet, Water
Application Fee: $300 application fee, goes towards your rent
Deposit: 1 months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Common Putnam have any available units?
Common Putnam has 8 units available starting at $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Common Putnam have?
Some of Common Putnam's amenities include nest technology, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Common Putnam currently offering any rent specials?
Common Putnam is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Common Putnam pet-friendly?
Yes, Common Putnam is pet friendly.
Does Common Putnam offer parking?
No, Common Putnam does not offer parking.
Does Common Putnam have units with washers and dryers?
No, Common Putnam does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Common Putnam have a pool?
No, Common Putnam does not have a pool.
Does Common Putnam have accessible units?
No, Common Putnam does not have accessible units.
Does Common Putnam have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Common Putnam has units with dishwashers.
Does Common Putnam have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Common Putnam has units with air conditioning.

