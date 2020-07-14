All apartments in Queens
98-06 Astoria Boulevard

98-06 Astoria Boulevard · (718) 397-0179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

98-06 Astoria Boulevard, Queens, NY 11369
East Elmhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Junior fully renovated Two Bedroom apartment. Brand NEW kitchen with all new appliances, New hardwood floors, New windows, etc,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 98-06 Astoria Boulevard have any available units?
98-06 Astoria Boulevard has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 98-06 Astoria Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
98-06 Astoria Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98-06 Astoria Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 98-06 Astoria Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 98-06 Astoria Boulevard offer parking?
No, 98-06 Astoria Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 98-06 Astoria Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98-06 Astoria Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98-06 Astoria Boulevard have a pool?
No, 98-06 Astoria Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 98-06 Astoria Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 98-06 Astoria Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 98-06 Astoria Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 98-06 Astoria Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98-06 Astoria Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 98-06 Astoria Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

