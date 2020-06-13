All apartments in Queens
97-45 76th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

97-45 76th Street

97-45 76th Street · (718) 848-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

97-45 76th Street, Queens, NY 11416
Ozone Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedroom rental with 1 bathroom on the 2nd floor of an attached building. Rental features carpet floors, windows, fresh paint, upgraded appliances & skylight.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 97-45 76th Street have any available units?
97-45 76th Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 97-45 76th Street have?
Some of 97-45 76th Street's amenities include recently renovated, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97-45 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
97-45 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97-45 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 97-45 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 97-45 76th Street offer parking?
No, 97-45 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 97-45 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97-45 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97-45 76th Street have a pool?
No, 97-45 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 97-45 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 97-45 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 97-45 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 97-45 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97-45 76th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 97-45 76th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

