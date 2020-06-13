All apartments in Queens
97-19 135th Drive

97-19 135th Drive · (718) 848-4700
Location

97-19 135th Drive, Queens, NY 11417
Ozone Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 97-19 135th Drive have any available units?
97-19 135th Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 97-19 135th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
97-19 135th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97-19 135th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 97-19 135th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 97-19 135th Drive offer parking?
No, 97-19 135th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 97-19 135th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97-19 135th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97-19 135th Drive have a pool?
No, 97-19 135th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 97-19 135th Drive have accessible units?
No, 97-19 135th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 97-19 135th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97-19 135th Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 97-19 135th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 97-19 135th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

