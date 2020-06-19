All apartments in Queens
Find more places like
95-67 115th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
95-67 115th Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

95-67 115th Street

95-67 115th Street · (516) 307-0800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

95-67 115th Street, Queens, NY 11419
Richmond Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2nd fl · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Second Floor sunny and spacious living room.dining room combo, 1 bedroom and eff kitchen. Tenant pays own utilities. Minutes from A train, bus and JFK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 95-67 115th Street have any available units?
95-67 115th Street has a unit available for $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 95-67 115th Street currently offering any rent specials?
95-67 115th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-67 115th Street pet-friendly?
No, 95-67 115th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 95-67 115th Street offer parking?
No, 95-67 115th Street does not offer parking.
Does 95-67 115th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95-67 115th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-67 115th Street have a pool?
No, 95-67 115th Street does not have a pool.
Does 95-67 115th Street have accessible units?
No, 95-67 115th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 95-67 115th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-67 115th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-67 115th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 95-67 115th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 BedroomsQueens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with ParkingQueens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCoronaFar RockawayRidgewoodRego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeLIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice