92-40 218th Place

Amenities
Whole house 3 Bedroom rental in serene Tree Lined Street, Beautiful Quiet Block in the heart of Queens Village. Ideal Open Floor Plan, Huge Living Room. Bright and Airy--plenty of windows. Brand new Eat-in-Kitchen with new appliances, Modern shaker cabinets, Gas cooking and Heating, Hardwood Floors all throughout. Full finished basement, Washer and Dryer on Premises, Brand new windows. Private Yard, Detached Garage, Long private Driveway, Close to Public Transportation and Shopping. Won't Last. Virtual Tour available per request.