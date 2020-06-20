All apartments in Queens
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

92-40 218th Place

92-40 218th Place · (516) 784-1019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92-40 218th Place, Queens, NY 11428
Queens Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Whole house 3 Bedroom rental in serene Tree Lined Street, Beautiful Quiet Block in the heart of Queens Village. Ideal Open Floor Plan, Huge Living Room. Bright and Airy--plenty of windows. Brand new Eat-in-Kitchen with new appliances, Modern shaker cabinets, Gas cooking and Heating, Hardwood Floors all throughout. Full finished basement, Washer and Dryer on Premises, Brand new windows. Private Yard, Detached Garage, Long private Driveway, Close to Public Transportation and Shopping. Won't Last. Virtual Tour available per request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-40 218th Place have any available units?
92-40 218th Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-40 218th Place have?
Some of 92-40 218th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-40 218th Place currently offering any rent specials?
92-40 218th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-40 218th Place pet-friendly?
No, 92-40 218th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 92-40 218th Place offer parking?
Yes, 92-40 218th Place does offer parking.
Does 92-40 218th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92-40 218th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-40 218th Place have a pool?
No, 92-40 218th Place does not have a pool.
Does 92-40 218th Place have accessible units?
No, 92-40 218th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 92-40 218th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92-40 218th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 92-40 218th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 92-40 218th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
