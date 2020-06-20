92-40 218th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Whole house 3 Bedroom rental in serene Tree Lined Street, Beautiful Quiet Block in the heart of Queens Village. Ideal Open Floor Plan, Huge Living Room. Bright and Airy--plenty of windows. Brand new Eat-in-Kitchen with new appliances, Modern shaker cabinets, Gas cooking and Heating, Hardwood Floors all throughout. Full finished basement, Washer and Dryer on Premises, Brand new windows. Private Yard, Detached Garage, Long private Driveway, Close to Public Transportation and Shopping. Won't Last. Virtual Tour available per request.