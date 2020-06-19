All apartments in Queens
91-53 110th St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

91-53 110th St

91-53 110th Street · (718) 297-5900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91-53 110th Street, Queens, NY 11418
Richmond Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 91-53 110th St have any available units?
91-53 110th St has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 91-53 110th St currently offering any rent specials?
91-53 110th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-53 110th St pet-friendly?
No, 91-53 110th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 91-53 110th St offer parking?
No, 91-53 110th St does not offer parking.
Does 91-53 110th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-53 110th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-53 110th St have a pool?
No, 91-53 110th St does not have a pool.
Does 91-53 110th St have accessible units?
No, 91-53 110th St does not have accessible units.
Does 91-53 110th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-53 110th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-53 110th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 91-53 110th St does not have units with air conditioning.

