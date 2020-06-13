All apartments in Queens
88-40 144th St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:22 PM

88-40 144th St

88-40 144th Street · (888) 276-0630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

88-40 144th Street, Queens, NY 11435
Jamaica

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C4 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Newly Renovated Large 2 Bedroom In Immaculate Condition In Well Managed Pre-War Building. Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout. High Ceilings Plentiful Closets & Storage. Modern Eat-In Kitchen With Granite Countertops & Wooden Cabinets. New Bathroom. Windows In All Rooms Allow Plentiful Ventilation & Sunlight. Complimentary Wi-Fi in Bldg.Security Cameras On All Floors & Live In Super. Super Location 8 Mins walk To E,F Trains, LIRR, Buses,Deli's, Supermarkets, Parks. Conveniently Close To JFK & Van Wyck Expy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88-40 144th St have any available units?
88-40 144th St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88-40 144th St have?
Some of 88-40 144th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88-40 144th St currently offering any rent specials?
88-40 144th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88-40 144th St pet-friendly?
No, 88-40 144th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 88-40 144th St offer parking?
No, 88-40 144th St does not offer parking.
Does 88-40 144th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88-40 144th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88-40 144th St have a pool?
No, 88-40 144th St does not have a pool.
Does 88-40 144th St have accessible units?
No, 88-40 144th St does not have accessible units.
Does 88-40 144th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 88-40 144th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88-40 144th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 88-40 144th St does not have units with air conditioning.
