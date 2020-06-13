88-40 144th St

Amenities
Newly Renovated Large 2 Bedroom In Immaculate Condition In Well Managed Pre-War Building. Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout. High Ceilings Plentiful Closets & Storage. Modern Eat-In Kitchen With Granite Countertops & Wooden Cabinets. New Bathroom. Windows In All Rooms Allow Plentiful Ventilation & Sunlight. Complimentary Wi-Fi in Bldg.Security Cameras On All Floors & Live In Super. Super Location 8 Mins walk To E,F Trains, LIRR, Buses,Deli's, Supermarkets, Parks. Conveniently Close To JFK & Van Wyck Expy.