Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

87-05 259th Street

87-05 259th Street · No Longer Available
Location

87-05 259th Street, Queens, NY 11001
Floral Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely second floor apartment features living room, dining room, kitchen, one bedroom, office and full bath. Street parking. Convenient location to Floral Park LIRR, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87-05 259th Street have any available units?
87-05 259th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 87-05 259th Street currently offering any rent specials?
87-05 259th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87-05 259th Street pet-friendly?
No, 87-05 259th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 87-05 259th Street offer parking?
No, 87-05 259th Street does not offer parking.
Does 87-05 259th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87-05 259th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87-05 259th Street have a pool?
No, 87-05 259th Street does not have a pool.
Does 87-05 259th Street have accessible units?
No, 87-05 259th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 87-05 259th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 87-05 259th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87-05 259th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 87-05 259th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
