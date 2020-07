Amenities

Beautiful, bright, sunny and large three bedroom apartment available in Bellerose! This unit features an updated kitchen, updated full baths, an eat in kitchen, living room, dining combo and is located in School District #26. This apartment is on a quiet tree-lined street, and is close to ground transportation, major highways, easy shopping and excellent restaurants.