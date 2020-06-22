All apartments in Queens
85-05 35th AVENUE

85-05 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

85-05 35th Avenue, Queens, NY 11372
Jackson Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Beautiful newly Renovated 1 bedroom in Jackson Heights. This unit features natural polished hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. Pet Friendly building and laundry in basement . Schedule a virtual viewing today !!! KW241180

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85-05 35th AVENUE have any available units?
85-05 35th AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 85-05 35th AVENUE have?
Some of 85-05 35th AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85-05 35th AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
85-05 35th AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85-05 35th AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 85-05 35th AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 85-05 35th AVENUE offer parking?
No, 85-05 35th AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 85-05 35th AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85-05 35th AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85-05 35th AVENUE have a pool?
No, 85-05 35th AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 85-05 35th AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 85-05 35th AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 85-05 35th AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 85-05 35th AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85-05 35th AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 85-05 35th AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
