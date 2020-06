Amenities

* Kew Gardens * Gorgeous Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom * By E, F, J Trains & LIRR!Actual Photos of the Unit !!Apartment Features: - Beautiful Kitchen with Dining Area- Beautiful Hardwood Floors - Lots of Sunlight - Great Closet Space - Freshly Painted - Heat & Hot Water Included - Elevator- Laundry Room- Live in Super - Guarantors are welcome!Contact anytime for any questions and to schedule your appointment !! Kenneth Beak Licensed Associate Broker Cell:718-678-5358 Email: Kenneth@LivingNY.ComCall, Text or email anytime for any questions or to schedule your appointment !! livingny112977