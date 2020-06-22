82-68 Austin Street

Amenities

The perfect apartment located steps away from the LIRR! Enjoy this lovely 1 bedroom apartment in Kew Gardens. Open-concept gourmet kitchen features custom white cabinetry plus stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. Queen size bedroom with spacious closet. Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. Heat and hot water included. $1,795.00 is the net effective rent based on $1,958.00 with 1 month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before July 15th; Inquire about a 24 month Lease; (Occupied Until June 30th)Custom Cabinets,Heat & Hot Water Included,Open-concept Gourmet Kitchen,Queen-Sized Bedroom,Spacious Closets