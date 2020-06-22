All apartments in Queens
82-68 Austin Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:30 PM

82-68 Austin Street

82-68 Austin Street · (646) 879-0650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

82-68 Austin Street, Queens, NY 11415
Kew Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The perfect apartment located steps away from the LIRR! Enjoy this lovely 1 bedroom apartment in Kew Gardens. Open-concept gourmet kitchen features custom white cabinetry plus stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. Queen size bedroom with spacious closet. Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. Heat and hot water included. $1,795.00 is the net effective rent based on $1,958.00 with 1 month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before July 15th; Inquire about a 24 month Lease; (Occupied Until June 30th)Custom Cabinets,Heat & Hot Water Included,Open-concept Gourmet Kitchen,Queen-Sized Bedroom,Spacious Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82-68 Austin Street have any available units?
82-68 Austin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 82-68 Austin Street have?
Some of 82-68 Austin Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82-68 Austin Street currently offering any rent specials?
82-68 Austin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82-68 Austin Street pet-friendly?
No, 82-68 Austin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 82-68 Austin Street offer parking?
No, 82-68 Austin Street does not offer parking.
Does 82-68 Austin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82-68 Austin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82-68 Austin Street have a pool?
No, 82-68 Austin Street does not have a pool.
Does 82-68 Austin Street have accessible units?
No, 82-68 Austin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 82-68 Austin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82-68 Austin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 82-68 Austin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 82-68 Austin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
