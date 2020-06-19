All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:32 PM

81-21 135th St

81-21 135th Street · No Longer Available
Location

81-21 135th Street, Queens, NY 11435
Briarwood

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED house for rent, it situated in convient block, easy access to all highways, bus, walk to E/F subway, LIRR(19 mins to Penn station)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81-21 135th St have any available units?
81-21 135th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 81-21 135th St currently offering any rent specials?
81-21 135th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81-21 135th St pet-friendly?
No, 81-21 135th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 81-21 135th St offer parking?
No, 81-21 135th St does not offer parking.
Does 81-21 135th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81-21 135th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81-21 135th St have a pool?
No, 81-21 135th St does not have a pool.
Does 81-21 135th St have accessible units?
No, 81-21 135th St does not have accessible units.
Does 81-21 135th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 81-21 135th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81-21 135th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 81-21 135th St does not have units with air conditioning.
