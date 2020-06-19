All apartments in Queens
68-64 Yellowstone Blvd
68-64 Yellowstone Blvd

68-64 Yellowstone Boulevard · (917) 567-4664
68-64 Yellowstone Boulevard, Queens, NY 11375
Rego Park

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This apartment just come in to the market, LOCATED IN THE PRIME FOREST HILLS LOCATION, north side of Queens Blvd, just steps away from the famous Austin street, and the express subway stop F,E, R & M. Apartment Features: ~ Hardwood floors ~ High ceiling ~ Huge living room ~ Very bright south and north exposure ~ Large Separate dining area ~ Separate brand new Eat-in kitchen with brand new appliances and dishwasher ~ Great closet space ~ Large full Two bathrooms windowed ~ Two Huge bedrooms with great exposure ~ Private large balcony Building Features: ~ Elevator ~ Doorman ~ On site laundry room ~ On site Garage For a viewing call Tomer Hatuka 917-567-4664 Hatuka2462

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd have any available units?
68-64 Yellowstone Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd have?
Some of 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
68-64 Yellowstone Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd does offer parking.
Does 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd have a pool?
No, 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd have accessible units?
No, 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 68-64 Yellowstone Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
