68-64 Yellowstone Blvd

This apartment just come in to the market, LOCATED IN THE PRIME FOREST HILLS LOCATION, north side of Queens Blvd, just steps away from the famous Austin street, and the express subway stop F,E, R & M. Apartment Features: ~ Hardwood floors ~ High ceiling ~ Huge living room ~ Very bright south and north exposure ~ Large Separate dining area ~ Separate brand new Eat-in kitchen with brand new appliances and dishwasher ~ Great closet space ~ Large full Two bathrooms windowed ~ Two Huge bedrooms with great exposure ~ Private large balcony Building Features: ~ Elevator ~ Doorman ~ On site laundry room ~ On site Garage For a viewing call Tomer Hatuka 917-567-4664 Hatuka2462