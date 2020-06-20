All apartments in Queens
68-55 Fresh Pond Road
68-55 Fresh Pond Road

68-55 Fresh Pond Road · No Longer Available
Location

68-55 Fresh Pond Road, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a 2 bedroom apartment totally renovated in the heart of Ridgewood.second floor tiled , bedrooms are separated, . Close to everything.fully renovated,lots of light

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68-55 Fresh Pond Road have any available units?
68-55 Fresh Pond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 68-55 Fresh Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
68-55 Fresh Pond Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68-55 Fresh Pond Road pet-friendly?
No, 68-55 Fresh Pond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 68-55 Fresh Pond Road offer parking?
No, 68-55 Fresh Pond Road does not offer parking.
Does 68-55 Fresh Pond Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68-55 Fresh Pond Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68-55 Fresh Pond Road have a pool?
No, 68-55 Fresh Pond Road does not have a pool.
Does 68-55 Fresh Pond Road have accessible units?
No, 68-55 Fresh Pond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 68-55 Fresh Pond Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 68-55 Fresh Pond Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68-55 Fresh Pond Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 68-55 Fresh Pond Road does not have units with air conditioning.
