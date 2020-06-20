Rent Calculator
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
68-55 Fresh Pond Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
68-55 Fresh Pond Road
68-55 Fresh Pond Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
68-55 Fresh Pond Road, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a 2 bedroom apartment totally renovated in the heart of Ridgewood.second floor tiled , bedrooms are separated, . Close to everything.fully renovated,lots of light
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 68-55 Fresh Pond Road have any available units?
68-55 Fresh Pond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queens, NY
.
Is 68-55 Fresh Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
68-55 Fresh Pond Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68-55 Fresh Pond Road pet-friendly?
No, 68-55 Fresh Pond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Queens
.
Does 68-55 Fresh Pond Road offer parking?
No, 68-55 Fresh Pond Road does not offer parking.
Does 68-55 Fresh Pond Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68-55 Fresh Pond Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68-55 Fresh Pond Road have a pool?
No, 68-55 Fresh Pond Road does not have a pool.
Does 68-55 Fresh Pond Road have accessible units?
No, 68-55 Fresh Pond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 68-55 Fresh Pond Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 68-55 Fresh Pond Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68-55 Fresh Pond Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 68-55 Fresh Pond Road does not have units with air conditioning.
