67-28 52nd Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
67-28 52nd Road
67-28 52nd Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
67-28 52nd Road, Queens, NY 11378
Maspeth
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom apartment on the 1st floor include use of private deck. Bedroom comes with a large closet. Moved in ready. Closed to shop and transportation is Q18 and Q67 buses.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 67-28 52nd Road have any available units?
67-28 52nd Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queens, NY
.
Is 67-28 52nd Road currently offering any rent specials?
67-28 52nd Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67-28 52nd Road pet-friendly?
No, 67-28 52nd Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Queens
.
Does 67-28 52nd Road offer parking?
Yes, 67-28 52nd Road offers parking.
Does 67-28 52nd Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67-28 52nd Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67-28 52nd Road have a pool?
No, 67-28 52nd Road does not have a pool.
Does 67-28 52nd Road have accessible units?
No, 67-28 52nd Road does not have accessible units.
Does 67-28 52nd Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 67-28 52nd Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67-28 52nd Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 67-28 52nd Road does not have units with air conditioning.
