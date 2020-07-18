66-10 Thornton Place

Amenities
This well maintained cooperative building is located on the Forest Hills and Rego Park border. Elevator post war mid-rise building. Beautiful Extra Large One bedroom unitBuilding is just a short walk from the Subway (M, R, G Trains), two blocks from the express buses to Midtown or Downtown Manhattan, and convenient walk to the LIRR station. Live in Super Laundry in the building.Only a ten minute walk to the restaurants, supermarket, and shopping area of Austin Street in Forest Hills.Great apartment floor plans, large closets and convenient location, together with a great value makes this building desirable to a lot of people.