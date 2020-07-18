66-10 Thornton Place

Amenities

garage elevator accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible elevator parking garage

This well maintained cooperative building is located on the Forest Hills and Rego Park border. Elevator post war mid-rise building. Beautiful Extra Large One bedroom unitBuilding is just a short walk from the Subway (M, R, G Trains), two blocks from the express buses to Midtown or Downtown Manhattan, and convenient walk to the LIRR station. Live in Super Laundry in the building.Only a ten minute walk to the restaurants, supermarket, and shopping area of Austin Street in Forest Hills.Great apartment floor plans, large closets and convenient location, together with a great value makes this building desirable to a lot of people.