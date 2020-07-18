All apartments in Queens
66-10 Thornton Place

66-10 Thornton Place · (347) 731-3516
Location

66-10 Thornton Place, Queens, NY 11374
Rego Park

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
This well maintained cooperative building is located on the Forest Hills and Rego Park border. Elevator post war mid-rise building. Beautiful Extra Large One bedroom unitBuilding is just a short walk from the Subway (M, R, G Trains), two blocks from the express buses to Midtown or Downtown Manhattan, and convenient walk to the LIRR station. Live in Super Laundry in the building.Only a ten minute walk to the restaurants, supermarket, and shopping area of Austin Street in Forest Hills.Great apartment floor plans, large closets and convenient location, together with a great value makes this building desirable to a lot of people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66-10 Thornton Place have any available units?
66-10 Thornton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 66-10 Thornton Place currently offering any rent specials?
66-10 Thornton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66-10 Thornton Place pet-friendly?
No, 66-10 Thornton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 66-10 Thornton Place offer parking?
Yes, 66-10 Thornton Place offers parking.
Does 66-10 Thornton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66-10 Thornton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66-10 Thornton Place have a pool?
No, 66-10 Thornton Place does not have a pool.
Does 66-10 Thornton Place have accessible units?
Yes, 66-10 Thornton Place has accessible units.
Does 66-10 Thornton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 66-10 Thornton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66-10 Thornton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 66-10 Thornton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
