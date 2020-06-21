All apartments in Queens
64-20 Saunders st
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

64-20 Saunders st

64-20 Saunders Street · (860) 751-8267
Location

64-20 Saunders Street, Queens, NY 11374
Rego Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3350 · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3Br 2Ba - Property Id: 296696

Rego Park boasts the giant shopping center of Rego Park Center filled with stores including Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, Century 21, and Costco. Queens Center Mall, the boroughs largest shopping center, lies just west of Rego Park in the neighborhood of Elmhurst and is accessible to residents. Rego Park is characterized by its extensive retail options juxtaposed with quiet residential streets that boast beautiful tudor-style architecture and urban apartment buildings. E, M, R trains and a number of express buses serve Rego Park, ensuring residents an efficient commute throughout the city. Discover what Rego Park has to offer and learn how this neighborhood can fit into your lifestyle.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296696
Property Id 296696

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5841361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64-20 Saunders st have any available units?
64-20 Saunders st has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 64-20 Saunders st currently offering any rent specials?
64-20 Saunders st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64-20 Saunders st pet-friendly?
No, 64-20 Saunders st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 64-20 Saunders st offer parking?
No, 64-20 Saunders st does not offer parking.
Does 64-20 Saunders st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64-20 Saunders st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64-20 Saunders st have a pool?
No, 64-20 Saunders st does not have a pool.
Does 64-20 Saunders st have accessible units?
No, 64-20 Saunders st does not have accessible units.
Does 64-20 Saunders st have units with dishwashers?
No, 64-20 Saunders st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64-20 Saunders st have units with air conditioning?
No, 64-20 Saunders st does not have units with air conditioning.
