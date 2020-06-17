All apartments in Queens
57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10

57-10 Junction Boulevard · (917) 667-5211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57-10 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY 11373
Elmhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6C · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Rare fully renovated move-in ready 3 bedroom & 2 full bathroom apartment on the top floor of coop building in Elmhurst, Queens NY. Corner unit with plenty of natural light. - Excellent layout with 3 large bedrooms and a formal dining room. 1,250 square feet with a lot of closet space including 2 large walk-ins. Excellent convenient location: M/R subways, Buses,Supermarket & Restaurants Starbucks/Post Office Costco/Century21/Aldi IKEA - opening Summer 2020 Target/Marshalls/Too Much to List!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 have any available units?
57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 have?
Some of 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10's amenities include recently renovated, elevator, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 currently offering any rent specials?
57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 pet-friendly?
No, 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 offer parking?
No, 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 does not offer parking.
Does 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 have a pool?
No, 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 does not have a pool.
Does 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 have accessible units?
No, 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 does not have accessible units.
Does 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10 does not have units with air conditioning.
