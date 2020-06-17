57-10 Junction Boulevard 57-10

Amenities
Rare fully renovated move-in ready 3 bedroom & 2 full bathroom apartment on the top floor of coop building in Elmhurst, Queens NY. Corner unit with plenty of natural light. - Excellent layout with 3 large bedrooms and a formal dining room. 1,250 square feet with a lot of closet space including 2 large walk-ins. Excellent convenient location: M/R subways, Buses,Supermarket & Restaurants Starbucks/Post Office Costco/Century21/Aldi IKEA - opening Summer 2020 Target/Marshalls/Too Much to List!