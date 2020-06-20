Rent Calculator
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
56-43 Van Cleef Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
56-43 Van Cleef Street
56-43 Van Cleef Street
Location
56-43 Van Cleef Street, Queens, NY 11368
Corona
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 56-43 Van Cleef Street have any available units?
56-43 Van Cleef Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Queens, NY
.
Is 56-43 Van Cleef Street currently offering any rent specials?
56-43 Van Cleef Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56-43 Van Cleef Street pet-friendly?
No, 56-43 Van Cleef Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
pet friendly listings in Queens
.
Does 56-43 Van Cleef Street offer parking?
No, 56-43 Van Cleef Street does not offer parking.
Does 56-43 Van Cleef Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56-43 Van Cleef Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56-43 Van Cleef Street have a pool?
No, 56-43 Van Cleef Street does not have a pool.
Does 56-43 Van Cleef Street have accessible units?
No, 56-43 Van Cleef Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56-43 Van Cleef Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 56-43 Van Cleef Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56-43 Van Cleef Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 56-43 Van Cleef Street does not have units with air conditioning.
