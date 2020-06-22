All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 559 SENECA AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
559 SENECA AVE.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

559 SENECA AVE.

559 Seneca Avenue · (347) 598-3934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Ridgewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

559 Seneca Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large loft like apartment Tall ceiling big open space with King size bedroom, plus additional office rooms (or railroad 2nd bedroom). - This place is huge!Big one bedroom Loft like apartment. Bedroom is huge, with closet and large windows! Landlord kept all its original detail and character! - Exposed brick living roomSecond railroad room perfect for home office, or extra live/work spaceSeparate Kitchen / Dining room / original layout with windows in kitchen!Exposed brickLarge space with two big closetsLocated at the Ridgewood / Bushwick border 4 blocks to the M train Seneca Stop and 7 Blocks to Myrtle Wyckoff L and M train Great area with Supermarket and tons of shops around! 10 minute walk to Dekalb and Jefferson Area!Available end of June Showing by appointmentGuarantors AcceptedPets allowedRoof-top access , Roof-deck rennit4193

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 SENECA AVE. have any available units?
559 SENECA AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 559 SENECA AVE. have?
Some of 559 SENECA AVE.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 559 SENECA AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
559 SENECA AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 SENECA AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 559 SENECA AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 559 SENECA AVE. offer parking?
No, 559 SENECA AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 559 SENECA AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 559 SENECA AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 SENECA AVE. have a pool?
No, 559 SENECA AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 559 SENECA AVE. have accessible units?
No, 559 SENECA AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 559 SENECA AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 559 SENECA AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 559 SENECA AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 559 SENECA AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 559 SENECA AVE.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity