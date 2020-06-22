559 SENECA AVE.

Amenities

Large loft like apartment Tall ceiling big open space with King size bedroom, plus additional office rooms (or railroad 2nd bedroom). - This place is huge!Big one bedroom Loft like apartment. Bedroom is huge, with closet and large windows! Landlord kept all its original detail and character! - Exposed brick living roomSecond railroad room perfect for home office, or extra live/work spaceSeparate Kitchen / Dining room / original layout with windows in kitchen!Exposed brickLarge space with two big closetsLocated at the Ridgewood / Bushwick border 4 blocks to the M train Seneca Stop and 7 Blocks to Myrtle Wyckoff L and M train Great area with Supermarket and tons of shops around! 10 minute walk to Dekalb and Jefferson Area!Available end of June Showing by appointmentGuarantors AcceptedPets allowedRoof-top access , Roof-deck rennit4193