5438 Arnold Avenue

This unit is currently occupied by a tenant who will be vacating the unit soon. If you are interested, we will work with the landlord and previous tenant to organize a viewing while the previous tenant is still living in the apartment conviniently for everyone. Please let us know your availability so we can coordinate.



Spacious 3 bedroom home with new renovations. Enjoy new kitchen appliances, high ceilings with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, exposed brick, and a massive roof perfect for enjoying the warm weather. You can't beat the location right off the train and busses, making your commute to the city a breeze. Enjoy what Ridgewood has to offer with some of the best restaurants, bars, and coffee shops within walking distance. And you just can't beat the price! No Fee!



