5438 Arnold Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:38 PM

5438 Arnold Avenue

5438 Arnold Ave · (251) 272-3475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5438 Arnold Ave, Queens, NY 11378
Maspeth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5438 Arnold Avenue.

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
PRE-MARKET KEYO LISTING

This unit is currently occupied by a tenant who will be vacating the unit soon. If you are interested, we will work with the landlord and previous tenant to organize a viewing while the previous tenant is still living in the apartment conviniently for everyone. Please let us know your availability so we can coordinate.

This apartment is being shown exclusively by keyo - THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!

Spacious 3 bedroom home with new renovations. Enjoy new kitchen appliances, high ceilings with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, exposed brick, and a massive roof perfect for enjoying the warm weather. You can't beat the location right off the train and busses, making your commute to the city a breeze. Enjoy what Ridgewood has to offer with some of the best restaurants, bars, and coffee shops within walking distance. And you just can't beat the price! No Fee!

(RLNE4939726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5438 Arnold Avenue have any available units?
5438 Arnold Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 5438 Arnold Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5438 Arnold Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5438 Arnold Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5438 Arnold Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 5438 Arnold Avenue offer parking?
No, 5438 Arnold Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5438 Arnold Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5438 Arnold Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5438 Arnold Avenue have a pool?
No, 5438 Arnold Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5438 Arnold Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5438 Arnold Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5438 Arnold Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5438 Arnold Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5438 Arnold Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5438 Arnold Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
