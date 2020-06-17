All apartments in Queens
51-41 Hillyer Street.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

51-41 Hillyer Street

51-41 Hillyer Street · (718) 939-8388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51-41 Hillyer Street, Queens, NY 11373
Elmhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
there is two family house, it is renovated , bright and sunny rooms, big supermarket near by, close all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 51-41 Hillyer Street have any available units?
51-41 Hillyer Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 51-41 Hillyer Street currently offering any rent specials?
51-41 Hillyer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51-41 Hillyer Street pet-friendly?
No, 51-41 Hillyer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 51-41 Hillyer Street offer parking?
No, 51-41 Hillyer Street does not offer parking.
Does 51-41 Hillyer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51-41 Hillyer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51-41 Hillyer Street have a pool?
No, 51-41 Hillyer Street does not have a pool.
Does 51-41 Hillyer Street have accessible units?
No, 51-41 Hillyer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51-41 Hillyer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 51-41 Hillyer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51-41 Hillyer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 51-41 Hillyer Street does not have units with air conditioning.

