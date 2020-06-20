All apartments in Queens
Queens, NY
509 48th Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

509 48th Avenue

5-09 48th Avenue · (718) 422-2518
Location

5-09 48th Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$5,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
3 bedroom, two bathroom at the highly coveted 5th Street Lofts! Boasting a spacious 1538 SF, hard wood floors, extra large windows and plenty of natural light from Northern and Eastern exposures. The gourmet kitchen's island can easily double as a breakfast bar, enjoy the very best with Bosch and Liebherr stainless steel appliances, Alpine Snow Caesarstone countertops and excellent lighting. Bathrooms have large slab porcelain tile floors, over-sized showers and limestone counters tops with double vanity sinks. Not only does the master bedroom have it's very own walk in closet, but there is excellent closet and storage space in every room. Bosch washer & dryer in-unit.Fifth Street Lofts is a full-service boutique condominium developed by Toll Brothers City Living with 24-hour doorman/concierge, live-in resident manager and a generous suite of amenities, including fitness center, playroom, bicycle room, cold storage, garden courtyard with bocce court and two roof decks. Prime Long Island City location along the East River and Gantry State Park and great shops and restaurants on Vernon Boulevard. 5SL is just 3 blocks away to the 7 subway (1 stop away from Grand Central), and only five blocks away from the East River Ferry terminal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 48th Avenue have any available units?
509 48th Avenue has a unit available for $5,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 48th Avenue have?
Some of 509 48th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 48th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
509 48th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 48th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 509 48th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 509 48th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 509 48th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 509 48th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 48th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 48th Avenue have a pool?
No, 509 48th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 509 48th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 509 48th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 509 48th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 48th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 48th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 48th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
