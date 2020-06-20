509 48th Avenue

Amenities

3 bedroom, two bathroom at the highly coveted 5th Street Lofts! Boasting a spacious 1538 SF, hard wood floors, extra large windows and plenty of natural light from Northern and Eastern exposures. The gourmet kitchen's island can easily double as a breakfast bar, enjoy the very best with Bosch and Liebherr stainless steel appliances, Alpine Snow Caesarstone countertops and excellent lighting. Bathrooms have large slab porcelain tile floors, over-sized showers and limestone counters tops with double vanity sinks. Not only does the master bedroom have it's very own walk in closet, but there is excellent closet and storage space in every room. Bosch washer & dryer in-unit.Fifth Street Lofts is a full-service boutique condominium developed by Toll Brothers City Living with 24-hour doorman/concierge, live-in resident manager and a generous suite of amenities, including fitness center, playroom, bicycle room, cold storage, garden courtyard with bocce court and two roof decks. Prime Long Island City location along the East River and Gantry State Park and great shops and restaurants on Vernon Boulevard. 5SL is just 3 blocks away to the 7 subway (1 stop away from Grand Central), and only five blocks away from the East River Ferry terminal.